LAHORE - Jammat-ud-Dawa Ameer Hafiz Saeed has urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to call an international Islamic conference for uniting the Muslim Ummah and safeguarding the Islamic countries especially the Palestinian people who are continuously facing Israeli barbarities.

Saeed requested Arab leaders, Islamic organizations including Arab League and Organization of the Islamic Conference to play their due role to stop Israeli terrorism in the region.

He was addressing a rally taken out from Qadsya to The Mall to condemn Israeli terrorism in Gaza here on Sunday. A large number of his supporters and other people took part in the rally and chanted slogans against Israel and the United States of America for backing Israel to continue war on Gaza. Saeed strongly condemned the brutal attacks of Israel on innocent people including women and children in Gaza. Quoting Mujahideen who had worked with renowned religious leader Khaled Mashal and requests made by him for help, he asked the government to help and support Palestinians.

“We need unity and Pakistan, being the sole Islamic nuclear state in the world, should take this responsibility,” Saeed said adding, “We should establish our own Islamic union as well as our own trade markets which can strengthen us all against the Western powers which want to crush Muslims.” Recalling the Islamic summit organised by the then PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto back in 1974, he asked the government to take the step and hold such international level conference in order to save Muslim world.

Hafiz Saeed also criticised John Carry, the US Secretary of State, who visited India a few days ago and did not discuss the issue of Palestine. He said the US recent funding to Israel for up-gradation of its missile system was condemnable which was meant for supporting Israel against Palestine. High security arrangements had been made for the rally along all its way from Qadsya to The Mall. The traffic on The Mall had been converted to other routes and barriers were placed on all arteries leading to The Mall for security purposes.