KARACHI - Executive Vice President and Secretary General of Shandong Chamber of Commerce China Wangxuemin has said that Shandong Chamber wants to enhance collaboration with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in order to pave the way for improved ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Wangxuemin, who led a high-level 13-member delegation to KCCI for business-to-business meetings with KCCI counterparts, added that he and his colleagues would like to have more such B2B meetings on regular basis so that trade ties between the two countries could be improved further.

The Chinese delegation comprised of businessmen from numerous sectors, including footwear, jewellery, luggage, auto parts, chemicals, furniture, electrical appliances, raw material, household goods, infrastructure construction and railway track tools etc. Wangxuemin also invited office-bearers of Karachi Chamber to visit Shandong Chamber of Commerce in order to further strengthen ties and bring the two chambers closer to each other, which would help in collectively exploring new avenues of trade expansion and cooperation.

Earlier, KCCI President Younus Muhammad Bashir, in his welcome address, briefed members of the delegation about the strengths and functioning of KCCI.

“Karachi chamber is not only the largest chamber of Pakistan, but is also ranked amongst top 10 chambers of the world in terms of membership base,” he informed.

He assured the visitors that they would find Karachi, which is the economic hub of Pakistan, investment friendly since it offered all facilities to the investors and those willing to initiate joint ventures.

“The city, which contributes more than 65 percent revenue to the national exchequer, is an attractive place for Chinese investors, who can surely earn maximum profits by setting up their businesses or undertaking joint ventures here,” he reiterated.

He was of the view that due to improved law and order situation, and especially on completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, the region was likely to attract substantial amount of foreign investment and the Chinese business community could also benefit from the situation by investing or initiating joint ventures in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi.

Commenting on Pak-China trade and economic relations, Bashir recalled that during 2015-16, Pakistan’s exports to China stood at $1.903 billion whereas the imports were recorded at $8.127 billion, indicating an overall trade volume of more than $10 billion which needed to be further enhanced and it could only be done through collective efforts.

He believed that the completion of Gwadar Port along with CPEC would help in generating economic activity in Pakistan and would provide China’s western regions access to the sea, Afghanistan and Central Asian states. “Gwadar has strategic importance for China as about 60 percent of its crude supply comes from Gulf countries, which are in close proximity to Gwadar,” he added.

“Besides the $46 billion CPEC project, the upgradation of Karakoram Highway, Thar Coal Mining, upgradation of Pakistan Railways and power generation projects, both nuclear and non-nuclear, are some of the other key initiatives reflecting expanded economic cooperation,” he added.

The KCCI President stressed that efforts should also be made to enhance linkages between the KCCI and Shandong Chamber of Commerce in order to pave the way for improved trade relations between the two countries.

Interactive B2B sessions were held between the KCCI members and Chinese delegates who, besides introducing their products and services, took keen interest in numerous locally manufactured products