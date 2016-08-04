OSLO: An Oslo court on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistani-origin man to six years in prison for joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Hasan Ahmed, 46, a Norwegian citizen of Pakistani origin, was found guilty of vowing allegiance to ISIS and taking part in ISIS training programmes.

Ahmed’s son Ishaq was also sentenced to eight years in prison by a Norway court last year for joining the jihadist group.

Along with Ahmed, the court also convicted Chechen-origin Adam Idrisovich Magomadov, 23, of belonging to ISIS. Magomadov was handed a sentence of seven and a half years.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani-Italian man named Aftab Farooq has been deported from Italy for allegedly plotting to join ISIS in Syria, the Italian Interior Ministry said.

According to media reports, Farooq, 26, was captain of the Italian youth cricket team and had captained the Italian Under-19 cricket team back in 2009.

Farooq had reportedly been living in a town near Milan with his family for 13 years.