KARACHI - The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of kidnappers and recovered a minor boy from their captivity.

An eight-year-old boy Bilal was kidnapped from Orangi Town within the limits of Pirabad police station on July 29.

The boy had been kidnapped when he left his home for buying sweets.

The kidnappers took him to an undisclosed location and phoned a family demanding ransom of Rs1 million and also warned them of dire consequences if they informed the police or use delaying tactics.

The family, however, later informed the police about the kidnapping of their loved one.

The police, however, registered a kidnapping for ransom case at the Pirabad police station while the case was transferred to the anti-kidnapping cell of the Karachi police – AVCC.

Criminal Investigation Agency chief DIG Dr Jameel Ahmed, while holding a press conference, said that the AVCC police, in collaboration with the CPLC started investigations to trace the whereabouts of the child. A special team, consisting of officials of the AVCC and CPLC, was also formed and finally the team managed to trace the hideout of the kidnappers.

The team raided their hideout in Mominabad area of Orangi Town and arrested five kidnappers and also recovered the abducted child from their captivity.

Police also claimed to have seized the cellphone which the kidnappers used for demanding the ransom money and a pistol from their possession.

Cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Rangers arrest seven suspects:

In a separate development, paramilitary force – Rangers on Thursday said it had arrested seven more suspects, including militants of political parties during ongoing raids in the city.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, three suspects were arrested during raids in Gulberg and Rizvia localities. They were identified as Saleem, Saad Khan and Faisal.

The spokesperson said that those arrested belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and drug peddling.

Rangers also arrested three more suspects, namely Waheed Murad, Adnan and Nasarullah. Rangers’ spokesperson said that this was a three-member gang of robbers and was involved in house robberies and their arrests were made during a raid in Korangi neighbourhood while one more street criminal, namely Ayaz, was arrested during a raid in Mobina Town.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions from their possession.