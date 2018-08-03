Share:

KHANEWAL: The haj flight operation is full swing and so far 5,800 intending pilgrims have been transported to Saudia through different airlines from Multan. According to Director Ministry of Religious Affairs Multan Coordinator Rana Muhammad Asif, the haj operation will be completed till August 13. Speaking to the media about the ongoing haj flight operation, he informed that 5,800 intending pilgrims have been transported to Saudia through Saudia, PIA and Air Blue from Multan Airport. He claimed that best arrangements have been made in Multan HajJ camp for intending pilgrims including currency exchange counters, air-conditioned marquee and filtered cold potable water.