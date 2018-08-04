Share:

Independent MPA-elect from KP joins PML-Q

Independent MPA from KP Mufti Obeidur Rahman along with a delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujat Hussain and senior leader Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Friday and announced to join the party. MNAs-elect Tariq Bashir Cheema and Hussain Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha were also present on occasion. The KP delegation included Mehbubullah Jan, Dr Muhammad Haneef, Malik Shehbaz, Malik Muhammad Afzal, Noorul Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Qazi, Ghulam Ali and others. Mufti Obeid said that he has great respect for Ch Shujat and his family as they introduced tolerant traditions in politics. Ch Shujat said that after the Centre and Punjab, PML will also support PTI in KP. He appointed Mufti Obeid parliamentary leader of party in the KPK Assembly.–Staff Reporter

Call for Nawaz treatment abroad

Chairman of World Islamic Organisation has called upon the authorities to allow former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to go aboard for medical treatment. Presiding over a meeting of the Organisation, Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shefi said that Nawaz Sharif can get proper medical treatment from the physicians who carried out his open heart surgery in London. The international charter also provided the right to such a patient to get the treatment from the proper physicians as a matter of safety of life. He demanded the authorities allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for receiving medical treatment. Sheikh Mazhar said the responsibility will rest on the authorities if health of the three time prime minister deteriorated. –Staff Reporter

Imran greeted

Former PIA engineer Ijaz Sheikh has congratulated Imran Khan on winning general election and said that nation is looking towards him. He hoped that the PTI chief will come up to public expectations. Ijaz believed that though the whole country was facing problems but PIA needed much attention to revive its glory.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals 80 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 80 centres of quacks in different cities on Friday. According to details, the PHC teams had carried out the action in Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Sargodha, while being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. As per the census, they visited 228 treatment centres, and closed down 80 businesses of quacks, while out of these, 70 were found to have quit the illegal business of quackery. The maximum number, that is17, of quacks’ centres were sealed in Gujranwala, DG Khan 15, Khanewal 13, Faisalabad 12 and eight in Jhang.–Staff Reporter