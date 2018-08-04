Share:

Police to deposit Rs124 million for new dams

Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday announced that officers would deposit two-day salary while police officials would deposit one-day salary for the construction of Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. According to a police spokesman, the total sum of amount deposited by 184,000 officers and officials of the provincial police for the project is estimated no less than Rs 124 million. The police chief also ordered his force to avoid wastage of water in Police Lines, training colleges, police stations and other offices across the province as part of the “save water” campaign. The IGP endorsed the initiative of dam construction taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and said that Pakistan is facing water terrorism at international level and to overcome the issue, we need to build more dams without any delay. –Staff Reporter

Plains in grip of muggy weather

Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Friday. Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days. In Lahore, lack of rains, winds abundance of sunshine caused increase in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 28C respectively.–Staff Reporter

In memory of police martyrs

Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has paid tribute to police martyrs “Police martyrs have written the history of bravery and courage with their blood. Today, we all remember the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and pay our regards to their families,” he said in his message on Police Martyrs Day. His message reads: Their bravery and commitment helped maintain peace and protect the life and property of people. The nation pays rich tributes to the great heroes. These veterans would be remembered forever.” Taking to the media after laying a wreath on Martyrs Monument on The Mall and leading a candlelit vigil, IGP Kaleem Imam paid tribute to the veterans. According to a handout, the IGP said: “The martyrs are the pride of Punjab police and that their sacrifices are the bright examples for the force. He said that the officers and officials of Punjab Police has proved it throughout the world with their sacrifices that public service is more important for them than their lives and that they will not hesitate to take such steps in future as well. He further said that the sacrifices of brave martyrs remind all officers and officials reminds that police force is not just a profession but it is a sacred mission which they will continue with honesty and bravery till their last breath.–Staff Reporter