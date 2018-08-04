Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government will retrieve luxury vehicles from officials who had been using them without entitlement and hand over them to senior officials who are duly entitled and need them for field use.

The officials serving in the public sector companies, authorities, corporations and projects had been using such luxury vehicles.

Sources said there were at least 50 luxury vehicles like land cruisers and bulletproof vans in companies, projects, authorities and other independent bodies. Moreover, there are hundreds of cars these autonomous bodies had purchased costing billions of rupees to national exchequer.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has already directed federal and provincial governments to furnish record of luxury vehicles given beyond their official entitlement. The CJP had issued such order while he directed the Punjab CS to give regular salaries to the officers appointed in companies or authorities rather than market-based big packages.

The Punjab government issued a notification slashing the money over and above the regular pays to the company and authority officers. It also directed all the administrative secretaries to submit details of the vehicles being used by officers of the projects under their administrative control.