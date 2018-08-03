Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes will be among the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20.

The newly-engaged pop megastar and the 19-year-old ‘Stitches’ hitmaker will both take to the stage at the upcoming VMA Awards, which will take place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City at the end of this month on August 20.

Ariana, 25, will be performing her new hit ‘God Is a Woman’ - which is taken from her upcoming album ‘Sweetener’ - for the very first time, whilst Shawn will be singing a rendition of his hit song ‘In My Blood’.

Also lined up to be performing at the glitzy bash is rapper Logic, who is expected to perform ‘One Day’. Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Jennifer Lopez will be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, following in the footsteps of past honourees including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson and Pink.

Speaking about the award, she said: ‘’I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it’s just mind blowing.’’ ‘Bodack Yellow’ hitmaker Cardi B leads the way with the most nominations, having stacked up a whopping 10 nods in total, although it is unknown whether or not she’ll be able to attend the ceremony, after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with rapper Offset - just three weeks ago.

Closely behind her are Jay Z and Beyonce - who released their joint album ‘Everything is Love’ earlier this year - who have eight nominations for their collaborative effort, whilst Childish Gambino and Drake both secured seven nods, and Bruno Mars bagged six.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20.