LOS ANGELES:- Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes will be among the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. The newly-engaged pop megastar and the 19-year-old ‘Stitches’ hitmaker will both take to the stage at the upcoming VMA Awards, which will take place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City at the end of this month on August 20. Ariana, 25, will be performing her new hit ‘God Is a Woman’ - which is taken from her upcoming album ‘Sweetener’ - for the very first time, whilst Shawn will be singing a rendition of his hit song ‘In My Blood’.