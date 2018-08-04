Share:

KARACHI - Elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate the Independence Day in Karachi on August 14 with fervour and enthusiasm.

A flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Mazar-e-Quaid followed by wreath laying on the grave of Father of the Nation on this occasion. The Governor of Sindh, Chief Minister of Sindh and members of provincial cabinet will hoist the national flag at a dignified ceremony. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Farooqui chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the city.

It was decided that security arrangement coupled with traffic management would be accorded top priority during the day long celebrations. The day will begin with flag hoisting ceremony on the premises of Mazar-e-Quaid.

It was decided that cleanliness around the vicinity of the Mazar will be ensured coupled with adequate parking arrangements for vehicles enabling people to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

It was also decided that students from different schools in the metropolis will be particularly invited to attend the ceremony. It was also decided that Sindh Information Department will arrange the media coverage for the prestigious event.

The meeting was attended among others by Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Afzal Zaidi, Additional Commissioner Karachi-II Ghulam Murtaza Memon, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner General Aijaz Hussain Rind, Director of Information Zeenat Jehan, senior officials of Education Department, Police, Pakistan Rangers and DMCs.