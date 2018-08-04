Share:

LAHORE - The WBM Foundation and Lahore Press Club jointly organised a special event to honour journalists’ children who secured more than 1,000 marks in matric examinations.

Foundation executive director Ch Luqman Jajjah, Ch Ghulam Abbas, LPC President Azam Ch, senior journalist Syed Shoaibuddin also attended the event. The foundation awarded certificates and Rs15000 cash prize to each student.

Jajjah lauded the students and hoped that they would continue scoring high marks.

Ch Ghulam Abbas said that not only students but their parents were equally winner of titles. Azam Ch said that the press club was proud of these brilliant students. He said that they made the LPC a family club. Shoaib Mirza’s daughter Shanza Shoaib, Shahid Nazeer’s son Tanzeem Shahid, Akmal Bhatti’s son Faiz Akmal, Khizar Hayat Gondal’s daughter Rameen Khizar, Mansoor Malik’s son Qasim Mansoor, Khalid Hussnain’s son Awais Khalid, Muhammad Luqman’s son Obaid Hanan, Fouzia Hamid’s daughter Sheeza Hamid, Zahid Gogi’s daughter Fizza Zahid and others were among them who got awards.