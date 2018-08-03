Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Division Nadeem Irshad Kiyani disclosed on Friday that a technical committee has been assigned to prepare a report on design, location and land for Nishtar-11 project.

Chairing a meeting held to review progress on the project, he said that Nishtar Hospital is bearing the burden of patients from all four provinces and keeping in view the issues faced by the people, work on Nishtar-11 project has been launched.

The Commissioner further revealed that a plan to build emergency ward for Nishtar university, new classrooms and improve health services has also been evolved.

He said that new admin block and buildings for other services would also be built under the project in Nishtar. He pointed out that not even a single trauma centre existed on any highway across the division.

"It's highly alarming that we don't have even a single trauma centre on any highway in entire division to cope with any emergency during travel," he noted.

He directed concerned officials to prepare a proposal for construction of trauma centres on highways. "This proposal will be sent to the Punjab government for approval," he declared.

Briefing the commissioner, Nishtar University VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said that the number of beds in the hospital has been increased to 1,700 from 1,100. He said that 2,700 indoor patients being examined on daily basis.

He said that the hospital and university are faced with serious problems due to shortage of space and teachers.

He disclosed that the final year students are appointed in wards for training keeping in view shortage of doctors.