OKARA-A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped by rivals here the other day. According to police, 10-year-old Ajlas Ahmed, son of Irshad, resident of Mohallah Rathoranwala, Haveli Lakha, was kidnapped by Muhammad Imran alias Mani and his accomplices. The Haveli Police have registered a case.

WOMAN FOILS RAPE BID

A woman foiled a rape attempt by raising alarms.

Sajida Bibi, wife of Javed Ahmad, resident of village 21/1L was alone at home when a the accused identified as Tahir, son of Munir barged into the house.

He attempted to rape the woman at gunpoint but she raised alarms upon which neighbours rushed for her rescue. Seeing the locals gathered at the scene, the suspect fle the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused.