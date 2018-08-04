Share:

LAHORE - The Religious Affairs Ministry has failed to get immigration process of Haj pilgrims completed in the country as is being done in Indonesia and Malaysia.

It is worth mentioning here that Haj pilgrims of Indonesia and Malaysia are supposed to complete their immigration process in their own countries owing to which they do not have to pass through lengthy immigration process at the Saudi Arabian airports, so they could go directly to their hotels after landing at Jeddah and Madina airports.

Haj tour operators say most of pilgrims fall in old age category; first they have to pass through a lengthy process of immigration and narcotics clearance at Pakistani airports. After landing at Saudi airports, they have to face lengthy immigration and biometric process once again. Pakistani Haj pilgrims also have to pass through biometric process in Pakistan under Etimad Service.

Private and public Haj tour operators have urged the Saudi Arabian Haj Ministry to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims as has been done in the case of Indonesia and Malaysia so that they could perform their religious obligations smoothly.