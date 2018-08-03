Share:

KHANEWAL-Encroachments have spread across Khanewal city as no action was taken during the electioneering.

Due to handcart mafia, citizens can't even walk and demand action from the deputy commissioner. Different areas of the city including Akbar Bazaar, Kutchehry Bazaar, Sir Syed Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Ayub Road, Railway Road, cinema road, Farooq Azam Square, Jaswant Nagar square, other residence areas and business point are encroached upon by the push carts. Due to which the 40-feet roads have shrank from both the sides. While from Sir Syed road to old grain market road, the shopkeepers establish their fast food points on the roads in early evening due to which traffic jam is the common practice.

Even people cannot breathe properly due the smell of frying fast food in vitiate oil and ghee. Municipal Committee has knelt down in front of the encroachment mafia.

The citizens including Altaf, Abdullah, Burhan, Mubashir, Saeed, Waseem, Faisal, Asif, Waseem and others demanded promiscuous and immediate operation against encroachments.

91,000 saplings to be planted in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmed Gujjar inaugurated a tree plantation campaign in Khanewal district by planting a sapling in Govt Model Boys High School here the other day. On the occasion, District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Mehr Aftab Ahmed said that Education Department would plant 91,000 trees in Khanewal district during the ongoing monsoon season.

He said that each public school would plant 60 trees. DO Literacy Tahira Rafeeq said that Literacy Department would plant 14,000 trees.

The DC pointed out that without tree plantation, it was impossible to control environmental pollution.

He appealed to civil servants, members of civil society and all the citizens of the district to take part in tree plantation campaign and work hard to make it successful.