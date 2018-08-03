Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Academic Staff Association of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur Friday expressed grave concern over the non-payment of pension to the varsity's retired employees.

The meeting of the Academic Staff Association, MUST was held with Sardar Arif Khan, its president, in the chair. The meeting expressed concern over the non-payment of the pension of the retired staffers.

It is extremely tragic to note that the teachers, who served the AJK University till the maturity of their stipulated 60 years age of retirement for making the young generation useful citizens and quality future architects of the nation, are being deprived of their due right of pension, he said.

AJK University has abandoned the pension of the retired employees of the varsity defying the prevailing pension rules in the country, he added.

He said pension funds were not made available with the AJK varsity for the employees retired from any other educational institution.

Though they served most of their time in AJK University Muzaffarabad, the AJK University Administration is indulging in the violation of the relevant rules and regulations of the pension share meant for the retired employees of the varsity.

The varsity administration is also adamant not to act upon the recommendations of the high level committee, formed by the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir to settle the issue of the pension share, on the pretext that the pension fund was not established.

"Various excuse and pretext are conceived to this direction. Why not the punitive action is being initiated against the concerned officials if the pension funds were misused or embezzled?" he questioned.

Its president said, "The Higher Education Commission (HEC) should probe the matter. Academic Staff Association MUST is also in touch with Kotli University and Poonch University so that all the three universities could get their pensioners/retired employees, originally belonging to their parent AJK University Muzaffarabad, rid of the alleged injustice on part of the AJK Varsity."

The Academic Staff Association MUST demanded the president of Azad Jammu Kashmir, who is also Chancellor of the AJK based public sector universities, take immediate action against those officials who did not act upon the recommendations of the high level committee formed by him (AJK President) to this direction.

It also demanded the AJK President ensure immediate release of the pension amounts for the retired employees of AJK University in line with the recommendations of the aforesaid high level committee.

Masood lauds PRC's services

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan appreciated the vibrant role of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) for the rehabilitation of the ailing humanity during emergency and peace time.

"Pakistan Red Crescent is actively working for the welfare of the general public and offering support services including food, clean water, and medical treatment as and when needed," he said while meeting with Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi who called on the president at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The president commended the contributions of Pakistan Red Crescent in mobilising relief activities and helping create awareness on major issues which include disaster management and mitigation, health concerns, providing clean water for the masses and strengthening community-based self-sufficiency in the backward areas of Pakistan and AJK.

President Masood said that the Pakistan Red Crescent along with international relief organisations had played a pivotal role in rescue and relief operations during the 2005 earthquake and other natural disasters occurring in Azad Kashmir.

He praised the Red Crescent for effectively building resilient communities, and working extensively on training volunteers and also in expanding its network and programmes all over the country. He said the trained volunteer network of Pakistan Red Crescent is working extensively on disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and contributing towards improving livelihood.