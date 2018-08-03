Share:

SARGODHA-An anti-terrorism court awarded death sentence to the murderer of two police officials in the prison van on three counts. According to the police, a sessions court of Khushab announced death penalty to convict Nasrullah of Quaidabad in the murder case of 2002.

He was being shifted to jail after court decision in prison van.

He snatched the official gun from a cop and sprinkled a volley of bullets. Resultantly, two policemen identified as Shafqat and Ashiq Hussain died on the spot while two others Ramazan and Aslam sustained injuries.

However the other police staff on duty had to run away. The anti-terrorism court in Sargodha division announced 3 counts death penalty to the convict and also ordered for the payment of Rs2 million which will be given to the heirs of the affected families as compensation. Police shifted him in stringent security to jail.