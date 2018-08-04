Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Smuggling Wing of the Pakistan Customs recovered a cache of betel nuts worth more than Rs10 million. The recovery was made during an intelligence-based raid in SITE area of the city. This was disclosed by Customs Collector (Preventive) Dr Iftikhar Ahmed during a press conference at his office. He said that a successful operation led by Deputy Collector of Anti-Smuggling Organization Muhammad Faisal was launched in SITE Area of the city where 23 tonnes of raw material and 25 tin packs of betel nuts were recovered. The worth of items was more than Rs10 million. He said that investigation has been initiated with the godown owner Sheikh Amir. He said that during the last six months, seven operations were carried in which 500 tonnes of betel nuts were seized. Last year provision of certificate was imposed on betel nuts therefore smuggling had increased and betel nuts had been coming to Pakistan through different channels.

He said that customs department is playing an important role in overcoming this smuggling. During this year, one million and 64,000 litres of diesel had been seized. Luxury vehicles along with miscellaneous items of Rs3.1 billion were seized. Apart from that, 8,566 kilkograms of drugs, 79,572 liquor bottles were also seized during these operations. Replying to a question regarding smuggling of mobile phones, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that during different operations 63,500 mobile phones were recovered. During two operations more than five tonnes of drugs were also recovered. He said that “we have spotted few areas in the city were the smuggled goods are stored”. He said that “we are surviving against smuggling with the help of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies”.