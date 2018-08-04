Share:

KARACHI - Shaikh Salahuddin, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), on Friday moved the returning officer (RO) and pleaded to him to withhold the notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Muhammad Aslam Khan, who won the election in the NA-254 constituency.

Shaikh Salahuddin, who lost the election in NA-254 to PTI candidate Muhammad Aslam, has filed an application to the RO office requesting not to issue the notification of the PTI winning candidate.

In his application, he has submitted that Muhammad Aslam has been declared an absconder by the Special Judge (Custom and Taxation, Karachi) in a criminal case (no. 106/1997 vide judgement dated 03-08-2004). He also submitted a copy of the certified judgement with the application.

In spite of having full knowledge of the above criminal case and indulgence in criminal activities, PTI candidate Muhammad Aslam hid the said information and did not disclose the same in his candidature form submitted by him to the RO office.

The petitioner submitted that the act of concealment of the criminal case and non-disclosure falls within the clutches of article 62 and article 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan which disqualifies a candidate to contest the general election and become a member of the parliament.

Salahuddin said till date the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued official notification of the winning candidate thus the judicial record is being submitted to the RO office with the prayer to consider the same and request the honourable chief election commissioner of Pakistan to probe the matter and to withheld the notification of Muhammad Aslam Khan and declare his election as null and void on the basis of concealment of information in his candidature form. On the other side, RO has rejected an application moved by Pakistan People’s Party candidate Shehzad Memon. He pleaded to recount votes of PS 103.

In his application, the PPP candidate has submitted that his polling agents were asked to leave the polling station when the counting of votes was stated. RO rejected the plea on non-maintainable ground, and directed to move to the relevant forum.