BAHAWALPUR-The European Union Election Observation Mission Pakistan 2018 highly appreciated the police role in conducting the general elections in "exemplary, congenial and peaceful" environment.

Mission's liaison officer South Punjab Mr Hans Kaboth and security expert Mr Ian James Miller expressed gratitude to the regional police for extending foolproof security cover for their team observing the election process in the three districts of the division.

"All participating police officers should be justifiably proud of their service in support of our organisation and the Mission is extremely grateful to you, your officers and other personnel who have made our task both easier and safer due to the support you're provided," they said.

During an open court, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana said that a vigorous, effective and merit-based complaint redressal mechanism had been activated in 72 police stations of the Bahawalpur police range.

He made these remarks while hearing the complaints of local people.

Patient hearing and complete attention of the police officers was vital to ensure justice," the regional police officer said.

He directed that the complaints be redressed by adhering to the due process of law without any discrimination. He further directed that delaying tactics easily hamper the complaint redressal process. So, he said, stern action would be initiated against police official involved in employing delaying tactics.

He directed the officers concerned to redress the complaints through fast track mechanism purely on the basis of merit.