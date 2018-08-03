Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Former MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan has said that selfless service of the people of Thal was his mission. Talking to mediamen here at Awan House, he said that his forefathers had always worked for the welfare of the inhabitants of Thal.

PMLN-Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan, PML-N local leaders including Malik Imran Bashir Awan and Malik Saad Awan were also present on the occasion. He expressed gratitude to his voters and supporters for campaigning in his favour.

"I cannot forget the love and respect the people of NA-94 has given to me," he said. Malik Shakir said that he would stay in constant with the people of Thal.

SOLUTION ASSURED

A delegation of Punjab Teachers Union Khushab district, led by Malik Amanullah Joyia, called on the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khushab District Education Authority Rana Shabbir and apprised him of the problems the teaching community was confronted with. Rana Shabbir assured him a solution to all the problems of the teaching community. The delegation comprised Sardar Qainber, Raza Khan Baloch, Malik Nadeem Raza, Malik Bashrat Awan, Malik Muhammad Khan and others.