Share:

RAWALPINDI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after he felt chest pain on Friday.

The doctors examined the ailing Maulana and provided him with medical treatment after which he was allowed to go back home. The doctors also advised him to take bed rest.

A senior doctor told media men that Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived at the RIC with chest pain and the doctors conducted Computed Tomography (CT) Coronary angiogram. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a stent placed in heart many years ago but is still working. However, he said, there is a problem in another artery and it would be improved through medication.

He said that the medicines were prescribed and the patient was asked to get some rest at home. He said that the condition of Maulana was better now and there was no serious issue. He said that he remained in the hospital for a few hours for procedure.

He said Maulana would visit the RIC again in the next week for medical checkup after getting medicines.