GUJRANWALA-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 16 more human traffickers including eight proclaimed offenders from different cities.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that its teams conducted raids at Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat and arrested Ali Abbas, Abdul Hameed, Tariq Waqas, Mian Riaz, Qaiser Abbas, Anayat, Asif, Mian Altaf etc. All accused were involved in sending people European countries and were wanted to FIA in various cases.

Meanwhile, the Arts Council Gujranwala assistant director was caught red handed while he was receiving bribe from a citizen.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered a case against him. A citizen Allah Rakha had given application to ACE that Assistant Director Dr Haleem was demanding bribe from him for the booking of arts the council hall. He had paid Rs5,000 to the officer but he was demanding more.

Taking action on the application, an ACE team conducted the raid and held the officer while receiving bribe from the applicant.