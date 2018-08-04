Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said as financial transparency is a key to development and prosperity.

Addressing a meeting at Civil Secretariat through video link here Friday, Dr Hasan Askari said promotion of the culture of savings in public sector departments is need of the hour.

He continued: “Public funds are a trust of the people and they should be utilised with utmost prudence. The public sector departments should ensure financial discipline and observance of relevant rules and regulations”

He made it clear that no restriction was imposed on release of funds for ongoing development projects and added that caretaker government was working within its mandate. He said ongoing development schemes should be completed as soon as possible.