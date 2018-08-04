Share:

Rawalpind - The department of Sociology organised a panel discussion on topic “Social Science Research in the Contemporary World: Trends and Challenges” in collaboration with American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), informed a spokesman on Friday.

The purpose of the panel discussion was to highlight contemporary global trends and challenges of social science research, he said. He added that global partnership/ collaboration in research and publications was also discussed. The experts’ views and experiences enlightened the students to understand the issues and coping mechanism to deal with various aspects of research and publications, he said.

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Dr Michael Hirsch (Huston- Tillotson University, USA) talked about Challenges of Global Research and Partnership. Dr Rabia Gul from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) highlighted the objectives of Qualitative Research, Publication and Ethics.

Dr. Mazhar Hussain Bhutta from Pir Mehar Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in detailed talked about Predispositions in Quantitative Analysis for Social Sciences Research and answered queries of the students.

Dr. Amelia Maciszewski talked about the topic Research’s Positionality and Ethnographic Research.

A question and answer session was held to solve student’s problems during research.

The workshop was a big opportunity to share problems and good practices about research integrity and avoiding plagiarism.

At the end, VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented souvenirs to all respected speakers.