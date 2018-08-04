Share:

Islamabad - The federal government has directed all departments and organizations to disburse the advance salary and pension of federal employees for the month of August by 17th of this month.

In a letter to various civil and military departments, the Finance Division has directed for the disbursement of pay and pension to all federal servants ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said that as per Note-4 of Rule-217 to the Treasury Rules (Vol-I) if the festival of Eid-ul-Azha falls within the last ten days of a month, salary of that month may be disbursed in advance to all federal government servants and pensioners observing the festival.

The advance salary should not be disbursed earlier than five days before the date of the festival.

The Finance Division has asked the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue, the Military Accountant General and Chief Account Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 22nd or 23rd August (depending on the sighting of the moon), it is, therefore, requested that arrangement may kindly be made to disburse the salary and pension for the month of August 2018 in advance, to the federal government servants, armed forces and pensioners on August 17.