KARACHI - The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has signed an agreement to participate as knowledge partner in the 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show that is scheduled for next month.

E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd is organising ITCN Asia since 2001 and is being organised for last 17 years consecutively. In this regard Centre for Information and Communication Technology – Institute of Business Administration (IBA-CICT) and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the participation of the IBA as a Knowledge Partner for 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show.

The MoU was signed by Imran Batada, Director ICT and CICT, IBA and Umair Nizam, vice president, E-commerce Gateway Pakistan. The 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show will be held from September 25 to 27 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The event has grown up as the biggest IT and Telecom extravaganza of Pakistan. Most powerful brands of the world will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services which will allow the user community to get exposure to a wide range of technology and solutions under one roof.

Most importantly, it would provide an opportunity for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths.

ITCN Asia Exhibitions and Conferences have been playing a pivotal role in land marking the image of Pakistan on the world IT Map, bringing in huge foreign and local investments in the Country.

The 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show’s scope is expected to be greater than all its previous annual events, with numerous new features added to it. It expects more than 600 international and domestic brands with over 150 foreign delegates and participants from more than 25 countries.

Over 50 startup companies and experts along with over 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event. It is designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths for capacity-building in this fast-evolving industry. Commenting on participation, Imran Batada, Director ICT and CICT, IBA, congratulates the whole team of ITCN Asia and said, “This is the third consecutive year that we are participating as ‘Knowledge Partner’ and co-organise conferences in ITCN Asia 2018. Keeping the impact of the 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show in focus, IBA-CICT will take advantage of this platform to showcase its startups of Sindh Research Incubation.”

He further explained the role of the IBA-CICT that it will also facilitate team 18th ITCN Asia IT and Telecom Show to co-organise two conferences on the ICT sector taking on board the keynote speakers, panelist and guest for the conferences. Umair Nizam, Vice President and Project Director - ITCN Asia, E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd said, “This is the third year of our collaboration with organisation such as IBA, a leader in the education sector.”

The IBA-CICT and ITCN Asia aim to deliver more effective conferences and facilitate the mutual sharing of best practices and expertise to make this platform relevant and effective for the IT and Telecom Industry of Pakistan.