Share:

23 outlaws held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, narcotics, liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that Khanna police arrested a drug pusher named Gulzar and recovered 540 gram heroin from him while Younus, Jamal, Asif Zaman and Mudassar were arrested for having three 30-bore pistol and 10 liter liquor. The CIA police arrested Nasir Mehmud in possession of a 30-bore pistol while the Anti-Car Lifting cell nabbed Saad Nazir and Zahid Mehmud for possessing a car (LEC-5052) which was stolen from Faisalabad. Bhara Kahu police arrested a bootlegger Muneer for having 1.5 liter liquor while Golra police arrested Bilal and Muneer for selling petroleum products illegally in the area. On a tip off, Sihala police raided at house 4, Sector A, DHA Phase-11 and nabbed 13 persons including seven females for their alleged involvement in objectionable activities. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in their respective areas.–STAFF REPORTER

Arid university students receive Chinese scholarships

RAWALPINDI: Twelve students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) have received merit-based scholarships from Sichuan Agriculture University, China. The students would be able to get degrees of PhD, M.Phil, M.S and M.Sc Programmes, informed varsity spokesperson on Friday. According to him, Maryam Mumtaz, Imran Khan, M Shoaib and Noor Fatima have been awarded scholarships for PhD while Bilal Adil and Hasan Karim for Management Sciences, M. Naeem whereas Abu Zar Ghafoor for Master of Philosophy and Tehsin Ahmed, Ata Mohay ud Din, Ahsan Khan and M. Jawad for Masters in various disciplines of Agriculture.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza extended his heartiest greetings to the scholarship holders.–staff reporter

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman rushes to hospital after chest pain

RAWALPINDI: Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he got sick with chest pain.

The doctors examined the ailing Maulana and provided him medical treatment after which he was allowed to go back home.

A senior doctor told mediamen that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman arrived at RIC with chest pain and the doctors conducted Computed Tomography (CT) Coronary angiogram. He said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had a stent placed in heart many years ago but is still working. However, he said, there is problem in another artery and it would be improved through mediation.

He said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will visit RIC again in next week for medical check up after getting medicines.–STAFF REPORTER