MULTAN: The irrigation department recovered over Rs180 million water rates (Abiana) from growers during the Rabbi season 2016-17 and khareef 2017. According to the
irrigation official sources, teams recovered water rates over Rs180 million from
growers in four districts of the Multan zone. Over Rs35 million water rates were
recovered from Multan, over Rs29 million from Lodhran, over Rs73 million from Vehari and over Rs42 million were recovered from Pak-Pattan during the Rabbi season
2016-17 and khareef from July 2017 to end of June 2018.