MULTAN: The irrigation department recovered over Rs180 million water rates (Abiana) from growers during the Rabbi season 2016-17 and khareef 2017. According to the

irrigation official sources, teams recovered water rates over Rs180 million from

growers in four districts of the Multan zone. Over Rs35 million water rates were

recovered from Multan, over Rs29 million from Lodhran, over Rs73 million from Vehari and over Rs42 million were recovered from Pak-Pattan during the Rabbi season

2016-17 and khareef from July 2017 to end of June 2018.