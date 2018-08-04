Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Friday excused himself from attending a workshop in the United Kingdom citing serious life threats to him and his family.

In a letter written to Chief Justice of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi for withdrawal of his nomination to attend the workshop, Justice Siddiqui stated: “I was nominated by your good-self to attend a workshop, “Human Rights and the Rule of Law” to be held at the Hull University Manchester, UK from 11-8-2018 to 18-8-2018.

“Due to issuance of a fresh show-cause notice dated 31-7-2018 by the honourable Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and for the fact that there are serious life threats to myself and my family, I do not find it appropriate to leave my family in a state of fear and stress,” Justice Siddiqui wrote in the letter.

He added that in the light of above, it is requested that his nomination may be recalled and organisers may be informed accordingly.

The SJC had served a second show-cause notice to Justice Siddiqui over his speech at the district bar of Rawalpindi and he was directed to reply by August 28 in this matter.

He was earlier issued a show-cause notice by the SJC over his comments on the Faizabad interchange protest.

It was July 21 when Justice Siddiqui’s remarks had stirred controversy nationwide while commenting on the matter during a case hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had observed: “I read about the remarks of a judge in Islamabad and was deeply saddened”.

In this connection, the ISPR had also issued a press release that stated: “An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.”

“In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate the appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly,” the press release had said.

Then, the apex court took a suo motu notice of the matter following which Justice Siddiqui had requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission to probe his allegations.

Besides this, in another case, Justice Siddiqui is accused of spending more money on the refurbishment of his official residence than he was entitled.

A complaint in this regard had been filed with the SJC by a retired employee of the Capital Development Authority.