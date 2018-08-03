Share:

OKARA-The Municipal Committee (MC) vice chairman and councillors condemned the attitude of the Tehsil Municipal Officer and strongly recommended initiation of legal and departmental action against him.

A meeting of the MC Councillors chaired by the Vice chairman Sheikh Liaqat Ali had summoned the TMO Zakaullalh to give his statement regarding MC employee Jamil Driver whom the TMO had taken to Sahiwal and later left him there and came back to Okara.

Unfortunately, Jamil died at Sahiwal when his jeep turned turtle accidentally. The MC convener and the councillors had notified the TMA to get his statement recorded in the meeting. The TMO adopted very insolent attitude towards the elected representatives, and said blatantly, 'do whatever you like against me, but I won't give any statement' and left the meeting. The meeting recommended to the higher authorities to take severe legal and disciplinary against the TMA.