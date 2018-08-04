Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have locked horns over the authority to transfer/posting of MCI officials, the ‘hostile’ correspondence between the two entities suggests.

Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI, in a letter, on Friday addressed Chairman CDA to “make it very clear that CDA has no authority to post/transfer/give additional or look-after charge to anyone for the MCI formations without prior approval of the Chief Metropolitan Officer/Mayor, MCI as per law.” The letter also held that look-after charge of the office of Director Emergency & Disaster Management Cell of MCI assigned to Muhammad Attaullah (Deputy Director BS-18) in addition to his own duties as Manager (Operations) (PMBS) by the CDA on August 3 (Friday) is also violation of the law. “It has been observed with great concern that the Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate, CDA has issued the posting/transfer orders of Muhammad Attaullah (Manager Operations PMBS) as director E&DM on look-after basis ‘in violation of the law’. It is to mention here that the CDA’s HRD directorate, on Friday through an Office Order assigned look-after charge of the office of Director E&DM Unit to Muhammad Attaullah which triggered controversy and acrimony between the CDA and MCI high ups. The Chief Metropolitan Officer, in his letter, further said that the order dated August 3 (Friday) cannot be implemented and is considered null and void for the purpose of MCI. “This is for record and future guideline that any posting/transfer made by the CDA in MCI would be violation of the provisions of ICT Local Government Act, 2015, therefore no further posting/transfer shall be made in MCI without the explicit approval of the MCI,” further read the letter which was issued with the approval of the competent authority, which is Mayor in this case.

In another letter, all the MCI formations have been separately directed that any posting/transfer orders issued by the HRD directorate, CDA shall not be implemented in MCI without approval of the Chief Metropolitan Officer/Mayor, MCI. The recent correspondence on part of the MCI high ups has led to a dead lock on the issue of transfer/posting in the MCI as both the CDA and MCI view that the other body has no authority to issue orders in this regard without its approval. In the absence of clear rules and regulations governing the employees transferred from CDA to MCI at the time of inception of MCI some years back, the state of confusion is aggravating further with each passing day. Around three years have passed and the authorities have failed to frame rules governing the MCI employees in clear terms to end the confusion.

It is to mention here that in mid July, the CDA high ups had taken ‘serious notice of the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s approval to transfers and postings’, saying the authority rests with the CDA Chairman and Member (Administration), CDA.

The Staff Officer to Chief Officer, MCI had issued certain posting/transfer orders of officers with the approval of Chief Officer, MCI which, the CDA viewed as against the rules. “As per CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992 and revised Schedule of Administrative Powers-2007, the authority for posting/transfer of officers from BS-16 to BS-19 rests with Chairman CDA and for employees in BS-1 to 15 is with Member (Administration),” said a letter issued by the Director HRD, CDA on July 12. The letter further explained that MCI does not have any service regulations to deal with such issues.

The Director HRD had further held that as per existing procedure, all proposals for posting/transfer of officers/officials will be dealt by the HRD Directorate, CDA after obtaining approval of the competent authority. The Director had also withdrawn the posting/transfer orders issued by the Staff Officer to Chief Officer, MCI. “Hence the posting/transfer orders issued by the Staff Officer to Chief Officer, MCI are hereby withdrawn ab initio”, the letter had said. He had also asked all the concerned to obey the posting/transfer orders issued by the HRD directorate, failing which strict disciplinary action will be initiated against him in accordance with the CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992. With the fresh development, the issue has again highlighted the confusion already prevailing when it comes to the transfer and posting of the MCI officials.