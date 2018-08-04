Share:

KARACHI - A judicial magistrate on Friday sent a case of rape and murder of a minor girl to the anti-terrorism court.

Four arrested accused will be produced before the administrative judge of the ATC on Saturday (today).

The police have produced four suspects allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Bhittaiabad area. Investigation officer appeared before the court and submitted a remand paper. He stated that section 6 (B) of ATA 1997 was added in the case, as the ordinary court having no jurisdiction to try the case. The IO submitted that DNA test of the accused is going to be conducted and more evidence would be collected on pointation of the accused.

The prosecutor pleaded the court to shift the case to the anti-terrorism court, as a 7/8-year old girl was raped and murdered. He quoted the Zainab murder case wherein the girl was raped and killed in the Kasur district in Punjab. The anti-terrorism court later conducted the trial and gave death penalty to the guilty.

In the view of the prosecution arguments and IO report, the judicial magistrate sent the case to the ATC and directed to assign an inspector-ranked police officer to investigate the case. The accused will be produced before the administrative judge of the administrator judge of the ATC.

Police had come to know about the incident on Tuesday night when an uncle of the minor girl had brought her dead to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to the medico-legal officer report, the deceased girl had been sexually assaulted and her body bore marks of torture and cigarette burns. She also said that the girl was strangled. The incident took place within the limits of the Sachal police station, and on Wednesday, East Zone

The police stated that the girl’s father died about one and a half years ago and since then she had been living at her uncle’s house in Bhittaiabad in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. An elder sister of the victim is married to their uncle’s son

Sachal police have registered a first information report (FIR) against four suspects on a complaint filed by the victim's brother who arrived in Karachi from Jacobabad. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.