MIRPURKHAS - In response to the call given by the central leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), workers of the MMA and GDA took out separate protest rallies against alleged rigging in general election on Friday.

The MMA leaders including Maulana Taib Mekho, Maulana Mushtaque Suhandiro and other local leaders were leading the rally while Dilsher Mirani, Farhan Hakro and others were leading the rally of the GDA, after marching various routes all the rallies culminated at Shikarpur Press Club.

Speaking on the protesters alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to conduct free, fair and transparent polls while protesters rejected the election results and demanded the re-election. A large number of protesters attended the protest and shouted against the ECP for its failure.

Protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the government while demanding the higher authorities to cancel the elections result and order fresh general election. Leaders have strongly condemned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the result of the election demanded to be held again fresh general election as gross and technical rigging was made in the election process. They denied to accept the result of the election owing to gross technical rigging and said that partial election had pushed the nation a decade back.

They alleged that various polling stations were changed in the night while 45 forms were not given to presiding officers in presence of polling agents. They blamed that this election was selection and urged the government to announce reelection in the country.

MEDICAL EXAMINATION

District and sessions court Mirpurkhas has been ordered for medical examination of under trial prisoner of the district prison Mirpurkhas after submitting the application by his lawyer regarding torturing him by official of the district prison when he failed to fulfil demand of bribe.

Lawyer Francis Khokhar told the media on Friday that his client under trial prisoner Hassan Ali Malik was severally tortured by recovery officer of the district prison Jamal Magsi when his client failed to pay bribe RS 10,000 on his demand.

He said that on the complaint of the client, he has submitted the application to the district and sessions court Mirpurkhas after looking the torture marks on the body of the victim prison ordered the medical examination and also ordered to appear in person recovery officer of district prison accused Jamal Magsi on next hearing on August 10.

He further said that he has also been submitted the application under section 22-A to the sessions court regarding the illegal act to torture to his client in the district prison Mirpurkhas which hearing fixed today (Saturday).