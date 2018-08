Share:

Mubina Zaka ur Rehman, beloved daughter of Mian Zaka ur Rehman and Almas Zaka ur Rehman passed away in the early hours of the morning. Her namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers at 4.45 pm at 36-D1 Gulberg III Lahore today (Saturday). She is survived by Muhammad Hassan, Maryam Adnan and Maimoona Arif.