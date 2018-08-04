Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday declared the action being taken by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against party leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur as political victimization, pack of lies and dishonesty. The party demanded removal of FIA Director General Bashir Memon and chief of Joint Investigation Team Najaf Mirza.

The demand was made by PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah, Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, Senator Murtaza Wahab and others during a press conference at the PPP Media Cell on Friday. They said that both Memon and Mirza have personal grudges against the PPP leadership.

They said that unbiased action was impossible in the presence of both officials as Memon’s brother was a candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance, an anti-PPP alliance, and he lost the election to a PPP candidate on July 25. They said that Mirza had close family ties with PPP’s political rivals. “Mirza is also an accused in a case involving torture on Asif Ali Zardari during his imprisonment days,” they said. The PPP leaders said that this was a unique situation in which an accused was being made head of the JIT to investigate the victim. “Any probe under these officers would cause severe doubts about fair trial in this case,” they said, adding that all of this was being done to punish the party due to its convincing victory in Sindh in the last general elections.

They asked as to why a case registered in 2014 was opened just before the polls. Name of Asif Zardari was included in the case as a witness earlier and then it was included in the interim challan. This anomaly has been challenged in the higher courts, they said.

They said the account FIA was mentioning was not a suspicious account; it was an account of the Zardari Group of Companies, which is a public limited company and had a complete annual audit record. “The only aim of this case is to defame the PPP leadership. The party leadership has faced similar cases in the past. These cases proved fabricated later and this case would also meet the similar fate,” they asserted.

PPP FOR FREE OF COST THUMB, VOTE VERIFICATION

The Pakistan People’s Party has demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should not charge any fee for recount of votes and verification of thumb impression in any constituency across the country.

The demand was made by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement issued here on Friday. He said it was duty of the election commission to conduct free, fair and transparent polls and therefore it should address the grievances.

Why the commission is asking for money for vote verification from candidates, he asked, and added the commission was given Rs21 billion for free and fair polls and now it should allocate amount from this money for vote recount and thumb verification process.