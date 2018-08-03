Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dozens of residents of Haidri Underpass staged a protest against the expected action of the district administration to get the state land vacated. Earlier, a NAB team visited the area to investigate the illegal occupation of the government land situated near Haidri Underpass.

About 100-acre government land was allocated in the past for setting up a zoo near Haidri Underpass. But later some influential groups and persons illegally occupied the land and sold a big part of the land to the present inhabitants.

Now, the NAB has taken the action against the matter and its team visited the spot two days before. Receiving the information about expected action, the residents gathered in front of the Mayor office and staged a protest demonstration. The protesters alleged that they had purchased the said land and also completed legal documents issued by the revenue department. They demanded that their houses not be demolished otherwise they would stage a protest and a sit-in along with their children and women.

TAMPERING NIKKAH NAMA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested a Nikah Registrar for overwriting a marriage certificate. A woman namely Nuzhat gave an application to ACE that she got married with Awais Jamil and at the time of wedding it was got wrritten in the marriage certificate that in case of divorce or any torture, Awais shall give 50 tolas of gold to her. The applicant alleged that after some times, Awais pushed out her from the house and she filed a writ petition in the court for gaining 50 tolas of gold. Meanwhile, Awais with the collaboration of the Union Council secretary and Nikah Registrar Anwar Ali overwrote the marriage certificate and removed the word 50 tolas of gold from the Nikah Nama. During the investigations, the allegation levelled against the Nikah Registrar got proved and the ACE arrested the accused.