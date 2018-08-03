Share:

SADIQABAD-The 35km-long Tillu Road, connecting Sadiqabad to hundreds of suburban villages, has been in shabby condition for the past many years. According to a survey report, the road-owing to severe weather conditions and lack of repair-has developed deep potholes on its surface that are causing frequent accidents. Thousands of people, living along the road and in the villages it leads to, are facing a lot of problems while travelling on the thoroughfare. They pin hope on newly-elected candidates as the previous lawmakers had performed nothing for its rehabilitation.

During the survey, residents of the area told The Nation that the 35km-long road leading from Sadiqabad to Tillu Bangla had been in deteriorated condition for previous 10 years. They said that hundreds of chaks were situated along the road and thousands of travellers had to cross it on a daily basis. They claimed to have submitted numerous applications to local and Punjab governments for reconstruction of the road but in vain. They complained that there had emerged deep potholes on the road that not only cause accidents but also increase travel time. They demanded immediate rehabilitation of the road from the authorities concerned.

MTB SCHOOL

Speakers at a ceremony said that MTB School System had an international standard of education for its students. They pointed out that the presence of the MTB School System in a backward area like South Punjab was not less than a blessing.

'PPP honest candidates

reach Parliament'

The newly-elected candidates of Pakistan People's Party [PPP] are honest and it is a good omen for the progress and prosperity of the country. PPP Punjab leader Sardar Akhtar Saeed Khan Dhakar stated these remarks during a meeting with the party's MNA-elect Sardar Ghous Bhaksh Khan Mehar here. He greeted Sardar Ghous on his victory. He urged all the political parties to shun their differences for the sake of the country.