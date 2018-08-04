Share:

F1 legend Lauda undergoes lung transplant

VIENNA - Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has undergone a lung transplant following an infection picked up on vacation, Vienna's general hospital announced. "The transplant was successfully carried out," said a brief statement. Lauda, 69, had cut short his vacation in Ibiza last week and returned to Vienna after developing a lung infection. Crowned world champion for the first time in 1975, Lauda cheated death the following year in a horror crash at the German GP at the Nurburgring which left him with severe burns. Despite that, he would still capture further world titles in 1977 and 1984. The poisonous gases inhaled during 1976 accident -- where rescuers took almost a minute to pull him from his burning car -- have caused a steady decline in the strength of his lungs.–AFP

Vidal set to quit Bayern for Barcelona

BERLIN - Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly on the verge of signing for Barcelona after leaving the Bayern Munich training camp on Friday. The 31-year-old midfield dynamo was whisked away from Bayern's pre-season training camp in Bavaria and several media outlets claim an announcement of his transfer to Barcelona is imminent. According to Spanish newspapers Mundo Deportivo and AS and UK daily The Guardian, Barcelona are prepared to pay 30 million euros ($35m) for the box-to-box midfielder. Vidal would reportedly receive a three-year contract and earn around nine million euros per season with the Spanish giants. The Guardian claims Vidal met Barcelona officials last week and has already passed his medical after being granted permission to leave by the new Bayern manager Niko Kovac.–AFP

Seminar under POA, IOC starts today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) under the auspice of IOC Olympic Solidarity Programme will hold two-day seminar on ‘Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes’ here today (Saturday). The seminar is intended to educate the athletes on various aspects of sports-related medical issues and developments and will be attended by the athletes (male & female), coaches, team managers/secretaries of national sports federations, particularly those who are participating in the 18th Asian Games, Jakarta for their better understanding of prevailing medical related policies of IOC, OCA and WADA. POA chief Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan will inaugurate the seminar and then hold a press conference at 1pm. PTF chief Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed will be focal person for media on behalf of POA.–Staff Reporter

Asian Futsal C’ship in December

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) will host Asian Futsal Championship in December here at Pakistan Sports Complex. This was announced in the general council meeting held under the chair of president Haji Tariq Mehmood, while chairman Malik Mehrban, cabinet secretary Abu Ahmed Akif and affiliated units’ representatives were also present. Secretary Adnan presented the annual report regarding accounts, national and international activities and announced the next calendar of the activities. It was decided to conduct National Men’s Futsal Championship in September at Islamabad, National Women Futsal Championship in November in Larkana, Asian Futsal Championship in December in Islamabad. The national team will participate in the South Asian Futsal Championship in October at Nepal.–Staff Reporter

Bhutto Academy thrash Shalimar Academy

ISLAMABAD – All-rounder Yasin helped Bhutto Cricket Academy thrash mighty Shalimar Cricket Academy by 6 wickets in Islamabad Colts League 2018 match played here at XI Stars Cricket Ground on Friday. Batting first, Shalmiar were simply outclassed by Bhutto Academy bowlers, as their innings was folded at meager 69. Only opener Hassan could reach double figures with 14 runs. Yasin was pick of Bhutto Academy bowlers as he bagged 2-5, while Ishfaq and Kamran got one wicket each. In reply, Bhutto Academy started well, as opener Aftab made 27. But it was Yasin, who stole the show by firing unbeaten 23 to help Bhutto Academy register 6-wicket victory. Bhutto Academy chairman Ch Ajmal Sabir graced the occasion as chief guest and congratulated coach Nisar Khan and awarded Rs 2,000 cash to player of the match Yasin. Chief organiser Ch Wasif Bajwa also lauded the team’s efforts and announced dinner for the entire team and coaching staff.–Staff Reporter