Share:

SIALKOT-Three labourers were killed in separate incidents here on Friday. Two of them were buried alive as a big part of mud fell on them while they were digging a tunnel.

They were digging beneath the protective dyke of Nullah Dek near village Uddo Fataah, Pasrur tehsil. According to the local police, Rafiq and Javaid, both 55 years of age, were digging an underground tunnel there for getting water to irrigate the local fields "illegally" but buried alive as a big part of mud fell on them. Later, Rescue 1122 pulled out dead bodies from the 25 feet deep tunnel and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, village Pathaanwali-based labourer Rafiq (45) was killed after being hit by a local train crossing the railway track near Ban Phaatak-Kingra.

GIRLS KIDNAPPED: Two young girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska city and its outskirts. Some unknown accused kidnapped Safia (14) from near bridge of BRB Canal Daska city.

Some accused forcibly kidnapped local trader Zahid Mehmood's young daughter Aiman Zahid (16) from her house in village Motra, Daska tehsil. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery so far.

HOUSE LOOTED: Three unknown armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronic goods and other valuables worth Rs3.5 million during a dacoity at the house of a local trader in Faisal Town Daska city.

Accused forced barged into the house of Abdul Rehman, held the women and children at gunpoint and made off with booty. Daska City police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.