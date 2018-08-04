Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) on Friday termed the US Secretary of State’s statement asking the IMF not to grant a bailout package to Pakistan an attempt to push it towards the economic chaos. A meeting of the Executive Council of Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) was held with its President Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan in the chair. In a statement, the VOP said that accepting US dictation would also damage the reputation of the international lender, which has been extensively used by Americans to meet political ends.

It is not the way to reward a country that has suffered record number of casualties and economic loss in the war against terror, it said.

The US intentions to drive a wedge between Pakistan and China would fail as the cordial bilateral relations have withstood many tests, the former military officers said.

It said the CPEC is a historic opportunity for Pakistan, which is recognised by one and all for its potential to help Pakistan revamp its infrastructure, economic productivity and export potential that cannot be compromised.

It said that the US warning would leave the upcoming PTI government with little time to adjust to the realities of power at the national and international levels, hoping it would soon overcome difficulties.

It said that successive governments have avoided reforms for political reasons in different sectors of the economy, which has resulted in frequent borrowing from the national and international institutions. The new government should undertake process of reforms to boost productivity, quality and exports.

It warned that if reforms were avoided it would be very difficult to avoid another bailout package after a few years.

Earlier on Thursday, the forum also expressed its satisfaction at the peaceful conclusion of the general elections barring two terror incidents. "Army's role to provide security at polling stations was highly appreciated. Troops were seen to be very polite with voters and were ready to provide guidance to various enclosures. Voters were quite open in expressing their love and regards for the soldiers", a press released reads. It said that there was a sudden outburst of protest when results started coming out which was due to an unexpected setback suffered by old ruling parties.

They noted that the protesting parties have two main points. First their polling agents were forced out at the start of the counting and

the second objection relates to non-availability of Form 45 at certain polling stations. However, it said that not a single agent has come out in open to support the allegation. Moreover, political parties have also not lodged any specific complaint to Election Commission in this regard except requests by some of the losing candidates for recounting of votes.

Regarding non-availability of Form 45, it said that if that was the case then it could only make a delay in compiling the results and cannot change the count. Result Management System had not worked properly even in 2013 and was discarded. The main reason was a lack of expertise and that caused delay in compiling results and not any change was made, it added.

The members took a special note of the elections of 2013 that were accepted by both major parties as fair whereas according to the draft report on the elections that remained on ECP's website for some time quite a number of serious irregularities were highlighted. The decision of the major parties to reject the suggestion for the boycott of assemblies or launch 1977 type agitation was appreciated by all members.

They said that the demand by some political parties for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner is totally inappropriate and without justification.