ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July August 03 for the combined income groups witnessed increase of 0.17 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 229.55 points against 229.16 points last week, according data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.91 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.28 percent as it went up from 216.76 points in the previous week to 217.37 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000 increased by 0.24 percent, 0.21 percent, and 0.18 percent and 0.11 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while 15 items increased with the remaining 31 items prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, bananas, chilly, chicken, eggs, wheat flour and masoor pulse.

The items, which registered increase in prices included onions, LPG Cylinder, garlic, potatoes, sugar, tea (prepared), milk (fresh), curd, cooked beef, vegetable ghee, gur, beef, rice (basmati broken), wheat and bath soap.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (irri-6), bread, mutton, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, moong pulse, mash pulse, gram pulse, salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call.