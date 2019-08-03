Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the government was committed to provide basic facilities to the people and for the purpose; he said that billion of rupees were being spent.

He said this after inaugurating two transformers in village Ghorghushti which have been installed at the cost of Rs40 million. He said that these transformers would help control low voltage and load shedding issues in the area. He said that a grid station had also been approved for the area and work on it would be started soon.

He said that Faqeerabad to Ghazi road will be reconstructed at the cost of Rs800 million for which, he said, formal approval had been given. Malik Amin said that in most of the residential areas, people were drinking polluted water because of which water born diseases were spreading and to control the same, 35 water filtration plants would be installed in this tehsil.

He said that for the poor people, a housing colony hasdbeen approved for which 450 kanals of land had been allocated near Attock city.

Earlier, while addressing a seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Malik Amin said that most of the countries were having forests over 25 percent of their respective territories while in Pakistan, we had forests over five percent of land only and this was a big challenge to be in step with the world and this was the reason that five years ago PTI government started Billion Tree Tsunami project which has been acknowledged by the world, especially the UN and China.

Malik Amin also inaugurated ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive in Attock. On the occasion, DC Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, MS Dr Syed Kashif, MEO MNCH Dr Nuzhat Zuhra and others were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said that under the drive, billions of trees would be planted including 0.3 million trees to be planted in Attock district.

He said that the government understood environmental challenges and its ample proof was that despite financial constraint, Rs8 billion had been allocated for this drive. He said that this programme would be formally inaugurated on August 5 by Prime Minister Imran Khan and will be turned into reality to tackle environmental challenges.