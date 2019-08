Share:

KASUR - The police found two dead bodies from different areas here on the other day. According to the Mustafabad Police, teh dead body of a 42-year-old unidentified person was found from a canal. The dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Kasur for medico-legal formalities and identification. In another incident, Chunian Police found dead body of a 22-year-old man later identified as Ziaur Rehman from Attari Karam Singh.