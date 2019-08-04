Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that proposed plan to plant 10 billion trees will not only make the country greener but will also have positive impact on environment.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan Movement in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Malik Amin Aslam said all environment-related world organizations have recognized this initiative and they will visit Pakistan soon to study and replicate this model at other places worldwide.

Later, addressing a plantation ceremony in Rawalpindi, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that plantation was the only way to defeat the dangerous climate change in future.

He urged the nation to plant at least one tree on the eve of Independence Day to reiterate their commitment of Clean and Green Pakistan.

In his message for police personnel, the Minister Communication and Postal Services said PTI government is striving to depoliticize the force.

Commenting on tense situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, Murad Saeed said India should realize the gravity of situation and avoid jingoism in the held valley.