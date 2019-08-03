Share:

LOS ANGELES -A$AP Rocky has been released from jail. The rapper has been behind bars since July 5, after he was allegedly involved in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival, and after making his first testimony during his trial this week, he has now been released. A$AP confirmed the news on Friday, when he took to Instagram to share a touching message of gratitude towards his fans for their support. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old rapper detailed his side of the ‘’scary’’ altercation that had led to his arrest. He told the court: ‘’Everything seemed to be going fine. Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them ... [it] got a little scary.