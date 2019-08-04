Share:

KARACHI - Trade unions, human rights and civil society activists and leaders eulogized the services of President of Pakistan Arts Council (PAC), Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah for promotion of art, culture and social dialogue at a reception organized by trade unions and civil society organisations at PILER Centre, here.

The speakers congratulated Ahmed Shah on receipt of Sitara-e-Imtiaz on her services for culture and art, said a statement on Saturday. They were unanimous in their views that an atmosphere of pluralism has emerged at the Karachi Arts Council after Ahmed Shah’s election as President of the institution.

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali said Ahmed Shah has transformed the Arts Council Karachi into a vibrant institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that when he joined the Arts Council and brought changes to Arts Council he received a lot of resistance and opposition, be he did not accept any pressure.

Now the Arts Council is a vibrant place where events, conferences, arts classes and shows are held on regular basis and every section of the society can come and share his/her views.

He said he has a credit to promote Urdu language by holding International Urdu Conferences. A large number of scholars, writers and poets have taken part in the International Urdu Conferences, he added.