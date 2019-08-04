Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to summon a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly besides an extra-ordinary meeting of All Parties Conference to discuss the emergent situation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement issued here Saturday night, the prime minister said the government had decided to call the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly and All Parties Conference on August 9, to discuss the latest situation arising out of the occupied valley. He expressed grave concern over the heavy deployment and movement of Indian military and paramilitary forces in the densely populated areas of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, exit of tourists from the valley and the use of cluster bombs by the Indian forces at civilian population residing along the Line of Control.

The AJK prime minister said orders to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay and leave the occupied valley clearly indicate that India wanted Hindu-Muslim rift in IOK.

“Indian Army used cluster bombs along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population which is a sheer violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” Haider added.

Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmiris were determined to achieve their right to self determination and would never bow down in front of Indian aggression.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir were standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.