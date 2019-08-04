Share:

LAHORE : Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has congratulated debating team on winning inter district completion. Teams of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Punjab University, Beacon House, FAST University and Gujranwala Medical College participated in the completion arranged by debating society of the Ameerud Din Medical College. The Ameerud Din Medical Collegeteam secured the first position. In Student of 2nd year, Syed Wajahat Abbass reached the final round.